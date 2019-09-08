Bedi denies charges over implementation of free rice scheme

Denying the allegation that she is against the implementation of the free rice scheme, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday said she favours rice for the poor and the needy but not through its purchase by the government. "People themselves through the money transferred to their bank accounts directly could purchaseclean and fresh rice from the market and could also buy rice according to the quantity they want," she said in a whatsapp message.

Reacting to a report in a section of the press that she is against the free rice scheme, the former IPS officer said, "We are for the people being given the money to buy the rice themselves." This system of crediting the cash equivalent of rice to the bank accounts of beneficiaries would also help prevent leakage and corruption along the way, she said adding that "this process also avoids long distance transport costs which are very expensive adding to the burden on the budget." Bedi had declined to concede to the representation of the Chief Minister and his colleagues during a meeting with her in Raj Nivas on Saturday that she clear the file for supply of rice in kind to the beneficiaries instead of cash payment. She said in her whatsapp message that the traders within Puducherry would also gain as the traders would purchase the rice from our own farmers instead of `our money going to another state.' Bedi further said she had asked the government to release the moneyto beneficiaries through bank accounts forthwith.

She said if any beneficiary faced difficulty they could approach the department or her office and 'we will help the people.' She said already those getting pension or assistance under help to the disabled persons and also benefits of the Central government under its rice scheme were getting cash payment through banks and hence the free rice scheme here could also be operated by crediting amount in the bank accounts. People should also know that their money is protected which would be given directly to them directly, she said.

The difference of opinion between the government and the Lt Governor on the modality of operating the scheme has brought in a virtual deadlock in implementation of the scheme. The Lt Governor had since referred to the matter to the Centre for its opinion..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)