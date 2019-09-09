100 days of Modi-rule caused economic slowdown: CPI(M) leader

Amid economic recession, the claims by the BJP government in bringing welfare schemes for the people were far from truth, CPI(M) politburo member G Ramakrishnan said on Monday. Referring to the claim by Home Minister Amit Shah that the Modi government has given schemes for the development and people's benefit, Ramakrishnan told reporters that the 100 days of Modi-rule was a 'disastrous one coupled with economic slow down ' Noting that even NITI Ayog had admitted to the type of economic slowdown not seen in the last seven decades, the Leftist said nearly 3.50 lakh workers in the automobile industry had lost their jobs, the number being 60,000 in Gujarat alone.

Loss of job has become a major issue as about 50,000 MSMEs have downed shutters in Tamil Nadu, Ramakrishnan said. Industrial cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode and Salem were facing a crisis both in the labour and manufacturing sides like engineering, foundry, motor and pumps, he said.

CITU is organising a conference here on September 13, in which the representatives of major industrial associations are expected to participate and discuss the industrial and economic crisis and also the impact of demonetisation and GST, he said. To a question on the foreign tour of Chief Minister K Palaniswami to attract investments, Ramakrishnan said the government administration was not functioning properly..

