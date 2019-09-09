International Development News
Members of Congress, Nepali Congress hold meet in Delhi

An informal meeting took place between Congress and Nepali Congress on Monday in which Indo-Nepal relations and current political scenario in both the countries were discussed.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 09-09-2019 21:30 IST
An informal meeting was held between Congress leaders and Nepali Congress leaders at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Representing the Indian National Congress (INC), former Union Minister and member Congress Working Committee RPN Singh, National Spokesperson of the party Jaiveer Shergill, National Spokesperson Rajeev Tyagi, Co-Convenor, Foreign Affairs Department, Sanjay Chandok and Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Spokesperson Amrish Ranjan Pandey attended the meeting.

While from the Nepali Congress, Dr Narayan Khadka, MP of Nepal, and Nepali Congress Central Committee member, Dilendra Badu, MP of Nepal, Nepali Congress Central Committee member and Uday Shamsher Rana Ex-Minister of State Finance, Nepali Congress Central Committee member attended the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
