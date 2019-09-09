Leaders of Congress, Nepali Congress discuss Indo-Nepal ties

An informal meeting was held between the leaders of the Congress and the Nepali Congress during which various issues related to Indo-Nepal relations and the current politics of both countries were discussed. In the meeting, the Congress was represented by former Union minister and Congress Working Committee member R P N Singh, Congress spokespersons Jaiveer Shergill and Rajeev Tyagi, and the party's foreign affairs department co-convenor Sanjay Chandok, a party statement said.

The Nepali Congress was represented by Nepalese MPs Narayan Khadka and Dilendra Badu as well as ex-minister Uday Shamsher Rana. There was an informal meeting at the AICC headquarters in which various issues were discussed on Indo-Nepal relations and the current politics of both countries, the statement said.

