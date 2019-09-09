Chhattisgarh minister holds Modi responsible for Chandrayaan-2 'failure'

Chhattisgarh cabinet minister Amarjeet Bhagat on Monday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2's Lander Vikram being incommunicado. Chhattisgarh Food and Civil Supplies Minister claimed that Lander Vikram went incommunicado as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on the day of its final descent on September 7.

"Modi ji used to cut ribbons on achievements of others till now and for the first time when he went to launch the Chandrayaan 2 and the mission failed," Bhagat said on being asked to respond on a question about 100 days of the second term of the Modi government. Vikram was to land on the moon's surface on September 7. It was 2.1 km above the moon's surface when it lost contact with the ground station at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru.

Prime Minister Modi had flown specially to Bengaluru to watch the event and was present the ISRO center when the Lander went offline. (ANI)

