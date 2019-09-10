Iran on Monday rejected a claim by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Tehran had been developing nuclear weapons at a secret site and said he was seeking a pretext for war.

"The possessor of real nukes cries wolf," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet, a reference to Israel's own presumed nuclear arsenal. Netanyahu said on Monday that Tehran had been developing nuclear weapons at a secret site in Abadeh in Iran but had destroyed the facility after learning it had been exposed. [nJ7N1W400D0

Zarif said in a tweet: "He & #B_Team just want a war, no matter innocent blood & another $7 TRILLION." The Iranian foreign minister has in the past said that a so-called "B-team" including U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton, Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman could goad the U.S. president into a conflict with Tehran. (

Also Read: Nuclear watchdog chief to meet top Iranian officials in Tehran on Sunday

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)