Britain's Labour unveils plans to create Ministry for Employment Rights

Britain's opposition Labour Party said on Tuesday if it won power it would create a Ministry of Employment Rights to deliver better wages, greater job security and give workers more of a say over how their workplaces are run. With a deepening crisis over Brexit in Britain, both Labour and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's governing Conservative Party are already drawing the battle lines for an early election, which many believe could be triggered later this year.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn used a speech to trade unions to add detail to his pledge to "put power in the hands of workers", not the "born-to-rule establishment that Johnson represents" - part of a narrative that scored well with voters at the last election in 2017. Alongside the new ministry, Labour also pledged to create a Workers Protection Agency to enforce rights, standards and protections at work and introduce sectoral collective bargaining to set industry-wide minimum standards.

Also Read: UK Labour Party to seek Brexit extension in Parliament

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)