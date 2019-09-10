Mugabe's burial postponed amid reports of feud - report

The burial of Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe has been postponed indefinitely, Punch Nigeria has reported. The report comes amid various controversies and media reports about the feud between family of the former president and government over Mugabe's burial.

The family of Zimbabwe founder Robert Mugabe is pushing back against the government's plan to bury him at the National Heroes Acre monument in Harare and wants him to be buried in his home village instead, three relatives told Reuters on Monday.

Controversies over Mugabe's burial

The choice of Mugabe's burial has been a topic of discussion since the Zimbabwe Independent newspaper reported last month that Mugabe would snub the offer of a burial at National Heroes Acre - a site reserved for the country's heroes - because he felt bitter about the way he was removed from power. If Mugabe is buried in Kutama village, 85 km (52 miles) from Harare, it would be a major rebuke of his successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and the ruling ZANU-PF party that Mugabe helped to found.

Zimbabweans have been confused about when and where they would get to pay their last respects to Mugabe since his death in a Singapore hospital on Friday after a long illness.

Mugabe had dominated Zimbabwean politics for almost four decades from independence in 1980 until he was removed by his own army in a November 2017 coup. Revered by many as a liberator who freed his people from white minority rule, Mugabe was vilified by others for wrecking one of Africa's most promising economies and ruthlessly crushing his opponents.