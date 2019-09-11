Dinakar condemns attack on BJP party workers by YSRCP in Palnadu

Accusing the ruling YSR Congress of attacking BJP workers in Palnadu, Lanka Dinakar on Wednesday said that the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy must take strict action against his party workers for carrying out such attacks in the region. "Unfortunately, in the state of Andhra Pradesh, the ruling government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy is carrying out physical attacks on the political opponents, most particularly in Palnadu region. Such kind of politics should not be allowed. The Chief Minister must take stringent action against his party workers. BJP condemns these attacks," he said while speaking to ANI in Hyderabad.

He also claimed that even the state police is not making efforts to stop these attacks in the state. "Police is also not providing security and protection to the opposition party leaders. Both the police and YSR Congress are acting as a hand in glove. Peace and harmony have been affected. This also sends out a wrong signal to investors and also makes the living conditions of the residents miserable," he further stated.

The statement from Dinakar came just hours after Andhra Pradesh police had put several TDP leaders under house arrest in view of the party's call for 'Chalo Atmakur' rally following political violence allegations made by YSRCP. Police said that TDP did not receive any permission to take out 'Chalo Atmakur' rally. Meanwhile, TDP has also accused the YSR Congress Party of indulging into political violence after coming to power in May. It has alleged that the cadres of the YSRCP have killed as many as eight of its party workers and have attacked many more. (ANI)

