REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Hong Kong protesters pause to mark Sept. 11 Hong Kong activists called off protests on Wednesday in remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and denounced a Chinese state newspaper report that they were planning “massive terror” in the Chinese-ruled city.

BRITAIN-EU-COURT/
Scottish court rules PM Johnson's decision to suspend parliament is unlawful

Scotland’s highest court of appeal ruled on Wednesday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament for five weeks is unlawful, the lawmaker who led the challenge said. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-MARALAGO-CHINA/
Jury to weigh trespassing case against Chinese woman arrested at Mar-a-Lago

A federal court jury was due to begin deliberations on Wednesday in the trespassing trial of a Chinese woman accused of hoodwinking her way past U.S. Secret Service agents to gain illegal entry to President Donald Trump’s Florida resort. HEALTH-VAPING-INVESTIGATION/

Not so fast: CDC isn't ready to blame illicit 'street vapes' for illnesses U.S. health investigators are casting a wide net to understand what is sickening hundreds of vapers across the country and still have not ruled out any product on the market, even as vaping industry officials highlight the potential role of illegal cannabis products.

LSE-M-A-HONG-KONG-EXCHANGES/

Hong Kong Exchanges proposes $39 billion London Stock Exchange takeover The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited has proposed a 31.6 billion pound takeover of the London Stock Exchange, it said on Wednesday, just weeks after the London bourse announced a plan to merge with data company Refinitiv.

USA-TRADE-CHINA/
China exempts some U.S. goods from retaliatory tariffs as fresh talks loom

China announced its first batch of tariff exemptions for 16 types of U.S. products, days ahead of a planned meeting between trade negotiators from the two countries to try and de-escalate their bruising tariff row. ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESITIVAL-TORONTO-JUDY/
Renée Zellweger felt a 'sense of responsibility' in 'Judy'

Renée Zellweger said she felt a “sense of responsibility” to portray the late singer Judy Garland as authentically as possible in the movie “Judy,” which was shown at the Toronto Film Festival on Tuesday to a standing ovation. FASHION-NEW-YORK-RIHANNA/

No phones please: Rihanna stages fashion show for exclusive Amazon release Luxury brands and retailers are increasingly collaborating with celebrities, including style bloggers and Instagram stars, to help design collections and jazz up their wares.

OLYMPICS-2020-YOUTH/

IOC hopes to remain relevant with Tokyo's 'urban festival' The International Olympic Committee (IOC) hopes that Tokyo 2020’s “urban festival”, which will offer fans the chance to try out Olympic sports, will help the governing body remain relevant and increase long-term youth engagement with the Games.

JAPAN-POLITICS-RESHUFFLE-HASHIMOTO/
Seven-time Olympian, pioneer woman lawmaker Hashimoto appointed Olympics minister

Named after the Olympic flame when she was born days before Japan hosted the Summer Olympics in 1964, Seiko Hashimoto has lived up to her name by taking part in seven Olympics and doing it in two sports. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-TEXAS

As Democrats debate in Houston, party eyes political gains in down-ballot races While 10 Democratic presidential candidates aim to woo voters at Thursday's debate in Houston, the party's best hope next year in Texas lies in winning down-ballot seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and the state legislature, party strategists and political experts say.

11 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT TURKEY-POLITICS/MAYORS

Turkey's Erdogan meets mayors of the country's main cities Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hosts a meeting with the mayors of the country's largest cities, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu from the main opposition party which took control of the city from Erdogan's AKP in a re-run election in June.

11 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT ITALY-EU/CONTE (PIX) (TV)

Italy's PM Conte to meet EU leaders in Brussels Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte travels to Brussels to meet leaders of the European Union institutions, including the new president-designate of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, as Rome seeks to reform the bloc's budget rules.

11 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/DEBATE

FACTBOX - What to watch for as 10 Democrats take the debate stage Key moments to watch for as Democrats debate in Houston.

11 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT VENEZUELA-POLITICS/AID (PIX)

Humanitarian aid reduces shortages in Venezuela emergency rooms: NGO Humanitarian aid has slightly improved the availability of medical supplies in Venezuelan emergency rooms, although widespread shortages continue to plague public hospitals, non-governmental organization Doctors for Health said on Wednesday.

11 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT CHINA-MALAYSIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Malaysian Foreign Minister Abdullah meets his Chinese counterpart in Beijing Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah meets his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, followed by a joint news conference at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing.

12 Sep 22:30 ET / 02:30 GMT USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-CANDIDATES

FACTBOX - How each U.S. Democratic candidate performed in the party's third debate A look at how each of the 10 candidates did at the Houston debate.

12 Sep USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-ANALYSIS

ANALYSIS - Key takeaways from the Democrats' Houston debate Analysis of Democratic candidates' debate performance in Houston

12 Sep USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-MOMENTS

Key moments from the Democrats' Houston debate A factbox with the key exchanges and moments from the debate.

12 Sep USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-EXCLUDED

Candidates cast off debate stage craft alternative plans Half of the crowded Democratic field didn’t make the cut for the third debate. Here’s how they are spending their time after being excluded from the primetime televised event.

12 Sep USA-ELECTION/DEBATE (PIX) (TV)

Third Democratic presidential candidates debate Ten Democrats vying for the party's 2020 presidential nomination will debate for one night in Houston.

12 Sep BRITAIN-EU/BUSINESS

Government announces parliamentary business for following week The government announces what will be discussed in parliament next week. This could provide information on what opportunity those opposed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit plans will have to try to challenge him. The announcement will be made by House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg

12 Sep TANZANIA-RIGHTS/

Tanzanian investigative journalist to appear in court on financial charges A prominent Tanzanian investigative journalist is due to appear in court on Thursday in a case his lawyer and rights groups say is politically motivated. Erick Kabendera was charged on Aug. 5 with money laundering, tax evasion and assisting a criminal racket. On Aug. 30, the court adjourned his case for the third time and his lawyers called for urgent medical attention for him.

12 Sep RUSSIA-ISRAEL/ (PIX) (TV)

Israel's Netanyahu visits Russia for talks with President Putin Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the Black Sea resort city of Sochi for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

12 Sep BRITAIN-EU/NIRELAND

Northern Irish court to make no-deal Brexit ruling Belfast's High Court is to make a ruling on the legality of a British exit from the European Union without a withdrawal agreement after an activist argued such a move would not be compatible with Northern Ireland's 1998 peace accord

12 Sep IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (TV)

U.N. nuclear watchdog's board meets The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors holds a quarterly meeting, with Iran and North Korea among the agenda items. Thursday is the fourth day of the week-long meeting at the International Atomic Energy Agency's headquarters.

12 Sep CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

NETHERLANDS-EUTHANASIA/COURT Dutch court to rule in landmark euthanasia case against retired doctor

A Dutch court will hand down a ruling in the case of a retired doctor prosecuted for giving a lethal dose of drugs to an elderly woman with severe dementia who had earlier expressed a wish to die but also gave indications that she might have changed her mind. The case is seen as a test of the legal boundaries of euthanasia in the country where it was first legalised. 11 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

OHIO-EXECUTION/
Warren Henness, convicted of killing his substance abuse counselor in 1994, to be executed

Warren Henness, convicted of killing his substance abuse counselor in 1994, to be executed 12 Sep

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT EGYPT-CULTURE/ (PIX) (TV)

Historic Cairo's uncertain future Cairo's historic Islamic district faces an uncertain future with centuries-old buildings being demolished, and efforts to restore old buildings faces obstacles, according to architects and urban restorers. .

11 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

FUTURE-JOBS/SINGAPORE-ROBOTS (TV) Scientist couple working on their robot ‘children’ expecting own child

Profile of scientists Wong Choon Yue and Pang Wee Ching, who met and got married while building and programming EDGAR robots which are autonomous and function as avatar, they are now expecting their own child after 10 years working on their robot 'children'. 11 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS MORGAN STANLEY-PRUZAN/

Morgan Stanley CFO to speak at Barclays Financial Conference Morgan Stanley's Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan is expected to give updates on the bank's acquisition on Solium, an employee stock plan software company, and guidance on its third quarter and full-year financial results at a New York conference on Wednesday. 11 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

EMPLOYMENT-CALIFORNIA/TRUCKERS (PIX) Calif. truckers fret over lawmakers' bid to tighten freelance rules

California trucking companies that transport everything from summer strawberries to Christmas toys say they are under threat from a proposed state law that could turn so-called "gig" workers into employees. 11 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS STORM-DORIAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Bahamians tend wounded, clear rubble in wake of devastating Dorian Rescue and recovery crews continued to clear rubble across the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, which devastated large parts of the archipelago nation.

11 Sep 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

