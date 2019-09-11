Have faith in Narendra Modi, dont be misled: Ram Vilas Paswan

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday urged the people of the country not to be misled by "those who swear in the name of dalits and minorities" and promised that the Narendra Modi government will do for them in the next five years what other regimes could not have achieved in 100 years. Paswan, whose Lok Janshakti Party is an NDA constituent in Bihar, also asserted that there was no dispute over leadership of the coalition in the state and dismissed the recent murmurs for replacing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with a BJP face as just the views expressed by some individuals.

"When the Kumbh Mela was organized at Allahabad earlier this year, you would recall that the Prime Minister took a dip in the holy Sangam and after that he did not go to a temple but washed the feet of safai karmacharis. So much respect he has for the class involved in menial tasks", Paswan told reporters at a press meet organized on the occasion of the Modi government completing 100 days in office. "The law to ban triple talaq was brought with the welfare of minority women in mind. The abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir is in line with the philosophy of one nation one Constitution. Some people are wrongly attributing the abrogation to there being a large minority population in the northern state", Paswan said.

"The country is making rapid progress under the leadership of Narendra Modi and its esteem has risen among the comity of nations. I would urge the people to wait for another five years you may be surprised to find that the government has done more for you than what other regimes could not have done in 100 years. "Complain only if you still find the government wanting.

But, please, do not be misled by those who swear in the name of dalits and minorities", the Union minister said in a veiled attack on the opposition. The LJP chief was also asked about the controversy that -has arisen over BJP MLC- Sanjay Paswan- advocating a leader from the party getting a chance to become Bihar Chief Minister after the assembly polls next year instead of Nitish Kumar who heads the JD(U) getting a fourth consecutive term.

Nitish is the face of the NDAyou can see Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modis tweet of the day in which he has likened the chief minister to a cricket captain who was performing well.. a change in leadership is being talked about some individuals. It is not an official line of the BJP communicated by some responsible office-bearer, Paswan said. He, however, dodged queries as to whether he was unequivocally in support of Kumar leading the NDA charge in 2020 assembly polls in Bihar.

Paswan, who holds Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution System portfolio, said the government had sufficient buffer stocks to prevent prices of lentils and sugar from spiraling out of control. He also said that the states grappling with soaring prices of onions could tackle the problem by stocking the vegetable in sufficient quantity with the help of national bodies like NAFED.

Strongly advocating a ban on single-use plastic, Paswan pointed out at todays press conference, you will not find packaged mineral water. My ministry has already decided not to use plastic at any of its functions. There are alternatives available. People need to be apprised about these. Of course, we cannot fully eradicate plastic but there are types which we can and must do away with. Replying to a query about the Tabrez lynching case in adjoining BJP-ruled Jharkhand, Paswan said LJP holds that mob lynching is one of the most heinous crimes known to humanity.

I cannot comment on the accused being exonerated from murder charge. "Charges have to be proved by investigating agencies during trial. But I urge all governments, central and state, to take stern action against those indulging in mob violence, whatever may be the provocation"..

