Metbah Lyngdoh elected president of United Democratic Party

Senior United Democratic Party (UDP) leader Metbah Lyngdoh was on Wednesday elected unopposed as the president of the party here, officials said. The post of UDP president fell vacant following the demise of Assembly Speaker Donkupar Roy in July last. Roy held both the posts - party chief and Speaker.

"Senior party leader Metbah Lyngdoh was elected unopposed at the general meeting of the party here," UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh told PTI. He said Metbah was elected after the election committee of the party proposed his name and the meeting endorsed the proposal.

Metbah has also tendered his resignation as Tourism Minister as he filed his nomination papers for the Speaker's post. The election to the post of Meghalaya Assembly speaker would be held on September 13.

Metbah was also elected chairman of the Regional Democratic Party, a pre-poll alliance the UDP has with the Hills State Peoples Democratic Party. The UDP has 7 MLAs while the HSPDP has 2 MLAs in its fold. The RDA is part of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance led by Conrad Sangma..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)