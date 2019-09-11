Kolkata, Sep 11 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL3 WB-BJP CLASH BJP workers injured in clashes with police Kolkata: Several BJP activists were injured in clashes with police in the city on Wednesday during a rally against hike in power tariff in West Bengal, party sources said.

CAL4 BH-PASWAN-NDA Have faith in Narendra Modi, dont be misled: Ram Vilas Paswan Patna: Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday urged the people of the country not to be misled by "those who swear in the name of dalits and minorities" and promised that the Narendra Modi government will do for them in the next five years what other regimes could not have achieved in 100 years. CAL10 WB LD LYNCH One lynched on suspicion of being child lifter in Bengal, one arrested Kolkata/Asansol: A person was lynched at Asansol in West Bengal on Wednesday morning on suspicion of being a child lifter and a person has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

CAL7 WB-DEOCHA PACHAMI-MAMATA Work on Deocha-Pachami coal block only after resettlement of displaced: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her government will proceed with work on the Deocha-Pachami coal block in Birbhum district "only" after resettlement of displaced families and addressing environmental concerns. CAL8 WB-MAMATA MOTOR VEHICLES WB will not implement Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act : Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal will not implement the amended Motor Vehicles Act as the hefty fine proposed in it will overburden the common man, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

CAL9 BH-SUSHIL-LD NITISH Nitish is a successful captain, must not be changed: Sushil Modi Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday drew effusive praise from his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, who compared the JD(U) national president to a cricketer scoring well and helping his team to beat rivals and, hence, did not deserve to be replaced as the skipper. CES14 OD-RAIN MeT forecasts more rain in Odisha till Sunday Bhubaneswar: With rain-soaked Odisha likely to be lashed by more downpour till Sunday due to a cyclonic circulation, the state government on Wednesday asked the district collectors to remain prepared for any possible flood.

