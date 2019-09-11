International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Trump says looking at five people to replace Bolton

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 11-09-2019 22:29 IST
Trump says looking at five people to replace Bolton

John Bolton (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was considering five very qualified people to replace John Bolton as his national security adviser.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said Bolton had made some mistakes, including offending North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un by demanding that he follow a "Libyan model" and hand over all his nuclear weapons.

Also Read: Donald Trump gets statue in wife's homeland of Slovenia

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019