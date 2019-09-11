Trump says looking at five people to replace Bolton

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was considering five very qualified people to replace John Bolton as his national security adviser.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said Bolton had made some mistakes, including offending North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un by demanding that he follow a "Libyan model" and hand over all his nuclear weapons.

