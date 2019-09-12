International Development News
Development News Edition
Trump warns Iran, but doesn't rule out lifting sanctions

PTI Washington DC
Updated: 12-09-2019 00:50 IST
President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Iran against further uranium enrichment but left open the possibility the US could lift sanctions to pave the way to a meeting with President Hassan Rouhani.

Asked if he would ease crippling sanctions to help bring about a meeting with the Iranian leader, Trump replied "we will see what happens," while warning it would be "very, very dangerous" for Iran to boost its enriched uranium stockpiles.

