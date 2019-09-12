REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL BRITAIN-EU-WATSON/

Brexit in chaos after court rules PM's suspension of parliament was unlawful LONDON - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of the British parliament was unlawful, a court ruled on Wednesday, prompting immediate calls for lawmakers to return to work as the government and parliament battle over the future of Brexit.

IRAN-NUCLEAR-USA/ Iran says U.S. should avoid 'warmongers' after Bolton departure

DUBAI - Iran said on Wednesday Washington should distance itself from “warmongers” after the resignation of hawkish White House National Security Adviser John Bolton, and Tehran stood by its demand that sanctions be lifted before any talks. U.S.

HEALTH-VAPING-TRUMP/ Trump administration announces plans to ban flavored e-cigarettes

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration announced plans on Wednesday to remove all flavored e-cigarettes from store shelves in a crackdown on vaping after a handful of deaths and potentially hundreds of lung illnesses were tied to the practice. USA-GUNS-CONGRESS-BIPARTISAN/

Trump says expanded U.S. gun background checks under consideration WASHINGTON - A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Wednesday said they would try to revive a failed 2013 bill to close loopholes on the law requiring gun sale background checks, but were awaiting word on whether President Donald Trump will support their effort.

BUSINESS USA-TRUMP-FED/

Trump reverses course, seeks negative rates from Fed 'boneheads' WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on the “boneheads” at the Federal Reserve to push interest rates down into negative territory, a move reluctantly used by other world central banks to battle weak economic growth that risks punishing savers and banks’ earnings in the process.

PURDUE-PHARMA-OPIOIDS-SETTLEMENT-EXCL/ Purdue Pharma reaches tentative opioid settlement: sources

NEW YORK - OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP reached a tentative agreement with some plaintiffs to resolve widespread litigation over its alleged role in fueling the U.S. opioid crisis and plans to tussle with states opposing its settlement offer in bankruptcy proceedings starting as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter said. ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-DEAUVILLE-GEENADAVIS/ Geena Davis says Hollywood gender imbalance an 'embarrassment'

PARIS - The under-representation of women in Hollywood behind the camera is an “embarrassment”, American actor and activist Geena Davis said at France’s Deauville Film Festival. FILMFESITIVAL-TORONTO-JUDY/

Renée Zellweger felt a 'sense of responsibility' in 'Judy' TORONTO - Renée Zellweger said she felt a “sense of responsibility” to portray the late singer Judy Garland as authentically as possible in the movie “Judy,” which was shown at the Toronto Film Festival on Tuesday to a standing ovation.

SPORTS BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-USA-FRA/

France knock holders U.S. out of World Cup medal rounds BEIJING, Sept 11 - France caused the biggest shock of the basketball World Cup in China after beating holders the United States 89-79 to reach the semi-finals of the 32-nation tournament on Wednesday.

NFL-CRIME/ANTONIO BROWN NFL star Antonio Brown accused of rape in lawsuit by former trainer

Newly signed New England Patriots player Antonio Brown has been accused of rape and sexual assault by his former personal trainer in a federal lawsuit filed in Florida, a claim the athlete denied in a statement issued by his lawyer. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BRITAIN-EU/WORST-CASE

UK's worst-case no-deal Brexit plan warns of food shortages, public disorder The British government's plans for a no-deal Brexit warn of severe disruption to cross-Channel routes, affecting the supply of medicines and certain types of fresh foods, and say that protests and counter-protests will take place across the country, accompanied by a possible rise in public disorder.

11 Sep 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT CHINA-MALAYSIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Malaysian Foreign Minister Abdullah meets his Chinese counterpart in Beijing Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah meets his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, followed by a joint news conference at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing.

12 Sep 22:30 ET / 02:30 GMT USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-CANDIDATES

FACTBOX - How each U.S. Democratic candidate performed in the party's third debate A look at how each of the 10 candidates did at the Houston debate.

Sep 12 USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-ANALYSIS

ANALYSIS - Key takeaways from the Democrats' Houston debate Analysis of Democratic candidates' debate performance in Houston

Sep 12 USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-MOMENTS

Highlight moments from the Democrats' Houston debate A factbox with the key exchanges and moments from the debate.

Sep 12 USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-EXCLUDED

Candidates cast off debate stage craft alternative plans Half of the crowded Democratic field didn’t make the cut for the third debate. Here’s how they are spending their time after being excluded from the primetime televised event.

Sep 12 USA-ELECTION/DEBATE (PIX) (TV)

Third Democratic presidential candidates debate Ten Democrats vying for the party's 2020 presidential nomination will debate for one night in Houston.

Sep 12 BRITAIN-EU/BUSINESS

Government announces parliamentary business for following week The government announces what will be discussed in parliament next week. This could provide information on what opportunity those opposed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit plans will have to try to challenge him. The announcement will be made by House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg

Sep 12 TUNISIA-ELECTION/KAROUI (PIX) (TV)

Mogul's presidential run from jail tests Tunisian democracy Nabil Karoui's run for president was testing the rules of Tunisia's young democracy even before his detention last month. While the establishment portrayed him as illicitly using his charity and TV station for political advantage, he painted their criticism as an abuse of democracy. If he wins office from behind bars, it could spur a political crisis.

Sep 12 TANZANIA-RIGHTS/

Tanzanian investigative journalist to appear in court on financial charges A prominent Tanzanian investigative journalist is due to appear in court on Thursday in a case his lawyer and rights groups say is politically motivated. Erick Kabendera was charged on Aug. 5 with money laundering, tax evasion and assisting a criminal racket. On Aug. 30, the court adjourned his case for the third time and his lawyers called for urgent medical attention for him.

Sep 12 BRITAIN-EU/NIRELAND

Northern Irish court to make no-deal Brexit ruling Belfast's High Court is to make a ruling on the legality of a British exit from the European Union without a withdrawal agreement after an activist argued such a move would not be compatible with Northern Ireland's 1998 peace accord

Sep 12 IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (TV)

U.N. nuclear watchdog's board meets The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors holds a quarterly meeting, with Iran and North Korea among the agenda items. Thursday is the fourth day of the week-long meeting at the International Atomic Energy Agency's headquarters.

Sep 12 ZIMBABWE-MUGABE/ (TV)

The body of Zimbabwe's founder Robert Mugabe lies in state The body of Zimbabwe's founder Robert Mugabe lies in state at a Harare soccer stadium. Mugabe, who ruled the southern African nation for 37 years until he was ousted by his own army in November 2017, died in a Singapore hospital six days ago.

Sep 12 BRITAIN-EU/FROST (PIX) (TV)

EU member states get briefing from bloc's Brexit negotiators on latest round of talks with Britain's David Frost Junior EU diplomats get an update from the bloc's executive European Commission on their Wednesday talks with British Brexit negotiator David Frost.

12 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/SASSOLI (PIX) (TV)

European Parliament head speaks about Brexit European Parliament President David Sassoli holds a press conference on Brexit and other topical issues, following the meeting of the Conference of Presidents (EP group leaders) with EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier.

12 Sep 06:15 ET / 10:15 GMT EU-EASTEUROPE/ (TV)

Visegrad PMs meet western Balkan partners The prime ministers of Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary will meet with western Balkan partners in Prague. News conference at 14:30 (1230 GMT).

12 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT RUSSIA-ISRAEL/ (PIX) (TV)

Israel's Netanyahu visits Russia for talks with President Putin Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the Black Sea resort city of Sochi for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

12 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

STORM-DORIAN/ (PIX) (TV) Bahamian officials say 2,500 people registered as missing in Dorian's wake

Bahamian officials say that 2,500 people have been registered as missing in the wake of the devastating Hurricane Dorian, a count they said may include people who have fled to shelters around the islands. 11 Sep 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

STORM-DORIAN/ (PIX) (TV) Bahamians tend wounded, clear rubble in wake of devastating Dorian

Rescue and recovery crews continued to clear rubble across the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, which devastated large parts of the archipelago nation. Sep 12

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-FUNDS/CLIMATECHANGE

Climate change pushing fund managers to make bet on AC makers Record heat waves in Europe and Japan this summer are leading fund managers into the shares of air conditioning manufacturers, betting that the public health risks of rising temperatures will compel businesses and apartment owners that have so far eschewed cooling systems to finally install them.

Sep 12 USA-FED/BOWMAN

Senate expected to vote on Fed's Bowman for full 14-year term U.S. Senate is expected to vote on whether to confirm Fed Governor Michelle Bowman to full 14-year term.

Sep 12 USA-TRADE-CHINA/AID (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Trump's trade aid sows frustration in farm country The Trump administration's farmer trade aid program is sowing frustration in U.S. farm country, as farmers are receiving widely varying payouts.

12 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-OIL/ELECTRIC-FRACTURING (PIX) (TV)

Low-cost fracing offers a boon to shale oil producers, headaches for suppliers A new shale technology called electric fracing promises to slash oil producers costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The downside: these systems could obsolete existing investments by struggling oilfield service companies.

12 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SERBIA-RATES/

Serbia's central bank annouces benchmark rate Serbia's central bank to annouce benchmark rate

12 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT TURKEY-CENBANK/ (PIX)

Turkish central bank to cut rates again to boost recession-hit economy Turkey's central bank is expected to again slash interest rates after it kicked off an easing cycle with a sharp 425-point cut in July. The median estimate in a Reuters poll was for a cut of 250 basis points in the policy rate, to 17.25%, at 1100 GMT.

12 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TURKEY-ECONOMY/ALBAYRAK (PIX)

Turkish Treasury minister Albayrak gives keynote on banking, economy Turkey's minister of the Treasury, Berat Albayrak, will discuss the direction of banking and foreign investment in a keynote speech at an EBRD conference.

12 Sep 10:15 ET / 14:15 GMT TURKEY-ECONOMY/INVESTMENT

Influential Turkish bankers, executives discuss economy Some of the wealthiest and most influential Turkish executives and bankers - including Garanti Bank's Ebru Edin, Arcelik's Hakan Bulgurlu and Fiba Holdings' Murat Ozyegin - will on a panel discuss the economy, financial services and the direction of foreign investment in the country.

12 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-VAPING/ CDC to update public on lung illness outbreak tied to vaping

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to update the public on the number of people affected by a mysterious respiratory illness related to vaping that has so far been tied to six deaths. Public health officials have said they are investigating 450 cases of the illness across 33 states and one U.S. territory. Sep 12

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE OHIO-EXECUTION/

Warren Henness, convicted of killing his substance abuse counselor in 1994, to be executed Warren Henness, convicted of killing his substance abuse counselor in 1994, to be executed

Sep 12 COLOMBIA-DRUGS/ (PIX) (TV)

Colombian military works to rid country of coca amid Trump scrutiny President Ivan Duque’s government is battling to deal with the challenges of coca eradication, especially amid pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. We travel to a military-led eradication program in rural northwestern Colombia.

Sep 12 CALIFORNIA-FOREST CEMETERY/ (PIX) (TV)

A California start-up is offering a natural alternative to cemeteries: a permanently protected memorial tree. A California start-up is buying forests, protecting them from development and selling people the right to have their cremated remains mixed with fertilizer and fed to a specific tree.

12 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

NIGERIA-SECURITY/INSURGENCY (PIX) As Nigerian troops withdraw into 'super camps', Islamic State and Boko Haram fill void

Nigerian soldiers fighting Islamic State's West Africa branch and Boko Haram in the northeast of the country are leaving smaller towns and pulling back into larger bases that can be more easily defended. But insurgents are filling the vacuum left behind and putting civilian lives at risk, warn security experts. 12 Sep 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

