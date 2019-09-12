International Development News
Northern Irish 'no-deal' Brexit challenge dismissed in court

Reuters Dublin
Updated: 12-09-2019 15:59 IST
A case arguing that a British exit from the European Union without a withdrawal agreement would contravene Northern Ireland's 1998 peace accord was dismissed on all grounds on Thursday by Belfast's High Court. The case is one of a series across the United Kingdom challenging Prime Minister's Boris Johnson's Brexit strategy. Johnson has said Britain must leave the EU on Oct. 31, whether or not it secures a deal on an orderly exit.

Scotland's highest court of appeal ruled on Wednesday that Johnson's decision to suspend parliament for five weeks was unlawful and should be annulled, a verdict that will be appealed at the United Kingdom Supreme Court next week.

Also Read: UK's Johnson plans to restrict parliament time before Brexit

COUNTRY : Ireland
