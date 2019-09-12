Rawat launches Dal Poshit Yojana

International Development News
PTI Dehradun
Updated: 12-09-2019 18:39 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday launched a scheme under which ration card holders in the state will get two kgs of pulses at subsidised rates every month. Launching the 'Mukhya Mantri Dal Poshit Yojana' by distributing pulse packets among the beneficiaries, Rawat said it will help in achieving the Prime Minister's vision of a healthy India.

"We need to eat healthy to stay healthy. Pulses at subsidised rates to people will fulfill their protein requirements," the Chief Minister said. He said that 23.32 lakh ration card holders of the state will benefit from the scheme.

They will get two kgs of Chana dal (chickpeas split) at the rate of Rs 44 per kg this month. Chana dal comes at Rs 65-Rs 70 per kg in the open market.

COUNTRY : India
