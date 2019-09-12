Feasibility issues with new Brexit referendum before election-UK's McDonnell

John McDonnell, the finance spokesman for Britain's opposition Labour Party, said on Thursday there were feasibility issues about holding a second Brexit referendum before a possible early election due to the amount of time it would take to organise.

Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson said on Wednesday that Britain needed to hold another referendum on leaving the European Union before any election, so that voters could focus on more than just Brexit when choosing a new government.

That position has been rejected by others in the party however, showing how divided Labour is over Brexit.

