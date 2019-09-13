Dissent should not eclipse democratic decency: Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said dissent should not eclipse the democratic decency under any circumstances, as he imparted lessons to legislators as how to be a good lawmaker. Stressing that people are the "real masters in a democracy", he said the elected representatives should keep the common man at the centre of all their initiatives.

Patnaik said this while addressing the inaugural session of the two-day orientation programme for legislators organised by Odisha Legislative Assembly in collaboration with Lok Sabha secretariat. "Democratic dissent is a right. However, while exercising their rights, legislators must not forget democratic decency," Patnaik said and stressed that at no circumstances, the disagreement should cast a shadow on democratic decency.

"The root of our successful democracy lies in our people and their unflinching faith in the democratic values. They are the real masters in a democracy," the chief minister said.

"I believe, every elected representative must understand this. In whatever position you may be, the people are supreme. Therefore, elected representatives should keep the common people at the centre of all their initiatives," Patnaik, a five-time chief minister, said. An appetite for information and education on legislative procedures and understanding of socio-economic issues and policies will certainly help, he opined.

"All our acts and policies are essentially directed at greater public good. The legislators should also endeavor to bring all acts and policies to public domain so that people can be real partners in the process of change," he added. Raising issues of public importance in the House is a basic norm of democracy, he said and added any one can do so within the ambit of the democracy.

"However, while exercising this right, legislators must not forget democratic decency. At no circumstances, democratic dissent should cast shadow on democratic decency," he pointed out. With the vast experience in running the government without any break since 2000, the Odisha CM said the most significant point for a people's representative is that he or she must lead by example.

"Simplicity should be at the core of our public behavior. Leading a simple life can help us connected to the people," he told the gathering of lawmakers. Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro presided over the programme. Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik of BJP and other lawmakers also attended the function..

