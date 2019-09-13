Ireland doubts UK PM's ability to pass any new Brexit deal

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he was not sure his British counterpart Boris Johnson would be able to make the compromises necessary to get a Brexit deal that would win enough support from UK lawmakers to ratify it. "I certainly believe he would prefer to leave with a deal than without a deal, but the difficulty is: I'm not sure that he will be able to make the compromises that are necessary to secure a deal," Varadkar told Irish broadcaster Virgin Media News in an interview.

"We saw how difficult that was for prime minister May, the compromises she had to make - we had to make compromises too - and ultimately she was unable to get that deal through the House of Commons. The numbers for Boris Johnson are even tougher."

