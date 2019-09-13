New symbol for JD(U) Jharkhand unit

The Election Commission on Friday allotted farmer driving tractor symbol to the Jharkhand unit of Janata Dal(United), party leader said. The JD(U) Jharkhand unit had proposed a fresh symbol after the ECI accepted the petition of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha to freeze the JD(U)s arrow symbol in Jharkhand as it matched with JMMs bow and arrow symbol.

JD(U) Jahrkhand unit general secretary-cum-spokesman Shrawan Kumar said the ECI has alotted the election symbol Tractor Chalata Kisan. The Janata Dal(U) had proposed to the EC a farmer driving a tractor as its fresh election symbol for Jharkhand.

PTI PVR KK KK KK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)