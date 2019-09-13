After 40 yrs, UP ministers to start paying income tax

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked ministers to start paying their own income tax, ending a four-decade-old practice of the state exchequer shelling out the amount annually for them. The direction follows criticism in the media of a law enacted in 1981 which ensures that Uttar Pradesh chief minister and ministers don't pay any income tax themselves.

Their share is shelled out by the state government under the Uttar Pradesh Ministers' Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Act, 1981. Earlier in the day, after a newspaper report made the revelation, several politicians said they were not even aware of the provision in the UP Act.

