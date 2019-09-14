Afghan government says elections first, peace deal after

Kabul, Sep 14 (AP) An Afghan official says that the priority for his government is to hold national elections later this month — rather than reach a peace deal with insurgents. Presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi says Saturday that a legitimate peace deal with Afghanistan's Taliban can only come after the presidential election scheduled for September 28.

US President Donald Trump abruptly ended talks finalising a deal with the insurgent group last week. Afghanistan's elections were widely expected to be delayed under any US-Taliban deal. The Afghan government was largely shut out of the negotiations. (AP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)