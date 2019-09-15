Priyanka accuses Gangwar of insulting north Indians

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday accused Union Minister of State Santosh Kumar Gangwar of insulting north Indians by saying that recruiters complain of paucity of "quality people" in this part of the country for the posts they wish to fill. Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Independent Charge) Gangawar had on Saturday told reporters in Bareilly that there was no dearth of employment in the country, but the recruiters visiting North India complain of dearth of "quality people" here to fill vacancies in their firms.

"The issue of employment keep figuring in newspapers these days. I am handling the same ministry for labour and employment and examine the issue daily. I have understood the problem," he said. "Recruiters who visit north India complain of facing dearth of quality people for the posts that they need to fill. (Hamaare Uttar Bharat mein jo log bhi recruitment karne aate hai, woh iss baat kaa sawaal kar dete hai ki jis pad ke liye hum rakh rahe hai, us quality kaa vyakti humko kam miltaa hai)," the minister had observed.

Vadra on Sunday reacted strongly to the minister's statement. "Mr. Minister, it has been more than five years for your government. There is no job creation. Whatever jobs were there, they have been snatched due to the economic slowdown brought by the government. You want to escape by insulting North Indians," said the Congress leader in her tweet.

The youths are looking towards the government hoping that it will do something good for them, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)