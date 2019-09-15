CPI backs implementation of SC order on demolition of flats

CPI, a major partner of Kerala CPI(M)-led LDF government, on Sunday said it was not against the implementation of the Supreme Court order directing demolition of five apartment complexes built violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms in Maradu here. Urging the authorities to fix responsibility for building such apartment complexes in ecologically sensitive zones, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said no political party has the right to say that the Supreme Court order on the controversial structures should not be implemented.

We are not of the opinion that the law of the land should not be implemented. Our party is for the implementation of CRZ rules, Rajendran told PTI. The CPI made its stand clear at a time when several other political parties, including the ruling CPI(M), opposition Congress and the BJP, have rallied behind the owners of flats in Maradu facing demolition.

It is a Supreme Court order. So there is no point in saying that the buildings should not be demolished, Rajendran said. The senior Communist leader accused the builders of violating the existing rules and constructing massive apartment complexes in fragile areas close to backwaters here.

It was the builders who violated the law, he said. The CPI leader criticized the arguments that the government should give compensation to the owners of the flats to be demolished, saying the responsibility should be fixed on the builders.

He said the flat owners should sue the builders in related forums to get them adequate compensation for their losses. Rajendran made his stand clear on the issue, hours after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened an all-party meeting on Tuesday to discuss the issue.

The CPI leader said the All-party meeting was convened on humanitarian considerations and those who were responsible for violating the rules should be fixed. In a related development, a builder has reportedly informed the Maradu Municipal authorities that they could not be held responsible as they were not currently paying tax for the apartments.

Meanwhile, the occupants of the flats, who have been agitating against the proposed demolition, stayed put there as the one-day extension given by the municipal authorities to vacate the premises ended on Sunday. The state government had last week initiated steps to implement the apex court order and given directions to the municipality to take immediate action for evacuating the residents and rehabilitating them in coordination with the Ernakulam District Collector.

Subsequently, the municipality on Tuesday had served notices asking the owners to vacate within five days. The period was extended by one day on Saturday. The top court had on May 8 directed the removal of the buildings within a month as they were constructed in a notified CRZ, which was part of a water body known to be hit by tides.

