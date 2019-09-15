Antagarh bypoll case: Cong burns effigies of Singh, Jogi

Chhattisgarh Congress on Sunday burnt effigies of senior BJP leader Raman Singh and JCC(J) chief Ajit Jogi for their alleged involvement in "fixing" the 2014 Antagarh Assembly bypoll. As part of the statewide protest, effigies of the two former chief ministers were burnt in 300 places, said Congress state general secretary Shailesh Nitin Trivedi.

"The recent statement of Manturam Pawar, who had withdrawn from the electoral fray as Congress candidate at the last moment in the Antagarh Assembly poll, has confirmed that Singh and Jogi had hatched a conspiracy to fix the poll," he alleged. On September 7, Pawar alleged that Raman Singh, former BJP minister Rajesh Munat, former CM Ajit Jogi and his son and former MLA Amit Jogi were involved in fixing that election.

In a statement recorded before a local court under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, Pawar claimed he was offered inducements and pressurised to withdraw from the fray. "Similarly, former manager of Chhattisgarh State Civil Supply Corporation Shiv Sankar Bhatt, in an affidavit, has exposed the role of Singh in the multi-crore civil supply scam," Trivedi claimed.

In an affidavit, Bhatt had claimed that, ahead of the 2013 Assembly elections, Raman Singh and others tried to gather funds by misusing the corporation. He had also alleged that during the tenure of the previous BJP government, 21 lakh fake ration cards were prepared, which caused a loss of Rs 3,000 crore to the state exchequer in 2013-14.

Bhatt was arrested in 2015 in connection with the alleged scam and is currently out on bail. Both Singh and Jogi have denied the allegations in connection with the Antagarh bypoll.

Singh has also denied wrongdoing in the civil supply scam..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)