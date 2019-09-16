Indian delegation to visit USA ahead of PM Modi's UNGA address

An Indian delegation, comprising of Congress, BJP leaders and others, is set to visit United States ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Prime Minister's address to the UN General Assembly will mark his six-day visit to the country, which begins on September 22.

The delegation, comprising of BJP lawmaker Rajiv Pratap Singh Rudy, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and Congress leaders Jaiveer Shergill and Manish Tewari, journalists and foreign policy experts, will visit Washington DC and New York. They will participate in discussions in Washington, hosted by Observer Research Foundation and Heritage Foundation, on topics ranging from Indo-US relationship and the impact of US-Afghan rumblings on South Asia peace and stability.

This visit holds importance in light of the recent developments relating to the suspension of US-Taliban talks. The visit to Washington will include interaction with industry leaders, keeping in view the ongoing trade challenges clouding the Indo-US relationships.

Apart from Washington DC, Jaiveer Shergill will be speaking at the University of Colombia on the 'impact of technology on democracy'. Notably, this year the Prime Minister will address the UNGA for the second time, his first being in September 2014 after he came to power for the first time. (ANI)

