J-K Governor calls on PM Modi

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their meeting comes at a time when daily life is returning to normalcy in the region after the abrogation of Article 370.

On Saturday, Malik said that Prime Minister Modi told him to make Jammu and Kashmir so prosperous that the people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) would want to come and settle there. "When I came to take charge of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister told me that make Jammu and Kashmir shine so much that people of PoK would want to cross the border over to our side and say proudly, this is our Kashmir," Malik said addressing the audience at an event.

Malik was speaking at the electronic foundation stone laying ceremony for the upcoming 100 bedded State Cancer Institute at Government Medical College hospital in Jammu. Earlier in the day, a high-level meeting was held at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

Chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Home Secretary A K Bhalla and intelligence officials. Sources told ANI that in the meeting, the Union Home Minister discussed the current situation of Jammu and Kashmir. Officials briefed Shah about the current situation of Kashmir and also discussed the opening of mobile network in different parts of Kashmir.

Also, a detailed discussion was held in the meeting on the report sent by intelligence agency to MHA that more than 200 Pakistani terrorists waiting on launching pad to infiltrate in Jammu and Kashmir, sources shared. (ANI)

