UP govt extending benefits of welfare schemes without any bias: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government was working without any bias in extending the benefits of various welfare schemes to all sections of the society. "Deprived people belonging to all sections of the society are getting the benefits of various welfare schemes of the government without any bias. No riots take place now, as they used to occur during the tenure of the previous governments. Law-and-order has been restored in the state while corruption and chaos have been done away with," he told a gathering here.

Adityanath, who inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 50 projects worth Rs 500 crore here, also talked about the development works to be undertaken in Kanpur, while promising that the lost glory of the city would be revived. "The lost glory of Kanpur will be revived. The city has already been connected with air services and the ghats (of the Ganges) here are being beautified under the Namami Gange project and soon, the people of Kanpur will travel on Metro trains," he said.

The chief minister also appealed to the public to make the city plastic-free and expressed gratitude for re-electing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in the general election held in April-May. On the occasion, Adityanath also gave away certificates to the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the government.

Commenting on the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had weeded out terrorism with this move. On the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, Adityanath said infiltrators were now being driven out of the country.

"In 2022, India will be free from poverty, terrorism, Naxalism, anarchy and disorder. The dream of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' will come true," he said. Referring to various welfare measures taken by the government, the chief minister stressed that the ruling dispensation was making efforts to provide better health and treatment facilities to people.

"Under this endeavour, 50 crore people in the state have been benefitted through the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Around 10 crore toilets have been given to the needy people. "Today, the BJP government is working towards bringing prosperity to all through development. While the welfare of farmers has always been our priority, it is our government that provided free LPG cylinders and power connections to people," he said.

Adityanath also said the successful organisation of the Kumbh at Prayagraj proved that the Ganga was pure.

