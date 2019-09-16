International Development News
Luxembourg PM Bettel says onus on PM Johnson to propose workable Brexit fix

Reuters Luxembourg
Updated: 16-09-2019 20:22 IST
Luxembourg PM Bettel says onus on PM Johnson to propose workable Brexit fix

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel lashed out at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday for failing to propose serious alternatives to unlock a Brexit deal before the Oct.31 divorce date and seeking to blame the bloc for the "nightmare". "Don't make the EU the bad guy," Bettel told journalists after talks with Johnson.

Bettel was standing alone at a podium that had been prepared for comments by both leaders, but Johnson left immediately after the meeting amid loud anti-Brexit protest just outside Bettel's office.

COUNTRY : Luxembourg
