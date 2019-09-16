New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) These are top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

These are top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm. DEL41 JK-2NDLD FAROOQ-PSA Former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah arrested under stringent PSA, home declared jail Srinagar: Farooq Abdullah, a three-term chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and five-time parliamentarian, was arrested on Monday under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) and his residence was declared a jail, officials said here.

DEL44 JK-PSA-SHEIKH Farooq arrested under four-decade old law enacted by father Sheikh Abdullah Srinagar: Never would Sheikh Abdullah have imagined that his son Farooq would one day be arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA) which he, as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir in 1978, enacted to fight timber smugglers in the state. DEL62 JK-LD AZAD Want to reach out to common JK people, will submit report to SC after my visit: Azad New Delhi: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was allowed on Monday by the Supreme Court to visit Jammu and Kashmir, said it will be a "humanitarian" trip to reach out to the common people of his state, and he will submit a report to the apex court on his return.

DEL56 UP-CHINMAYANAND Chinmayanand Case: Shahjahanpur woman gives statement to magistrate Shahjahanpur (UP): The student who levelled rape charges against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand recorded her statement before a magistrate here on Monday. DEL26 PB-AMARINDER-HARSIMRAT SGPC 'tool' in Akali hands, Harsimrat Kaur 'ill-informed woman': Punjab CM Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday yet again dubbed Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal as "an ill-informed woman" and asked her to "stop exploiting" the issue of 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev for “petty political gains".

DES49 PB-CORRIDOR 'Pb minister, officials inspect Kartarpur corridor project work Gurdaspur (Pb): Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa along with a team of officials from Union Home Ministry and Land Port Authority of India on Monday took stock of the ongoing work on Kartarpur corridor project at Dera Baba Nanak here. LGD58 PB-COURT BAINS Court denies relief to Punjab MLA booked for misbehaving with Gurdaspur DC Gurdaspur (Pb): A court here on Monday dismissed an anticipatory bail plea of Punjab MLA Simarjit Singh Bains who was booked after he allegedly misbehaved with Gurdaspur deputy commissioner.

DEL64 HR-JOURNALIST-BOOKED Journalist reports on 'damaged wheat', booked for defamation Hisar (Haryana): The police here have booked a journalist for defamation and trespassing, nearly two months after he reported that the foodgrain at a government godown in Uklana town was damaged due to alleged negligence. DES56 HR-NADDA India, J-K people happy with scrapping of special status: Nadda Kurukshetra: BJP working president J P Nadda here on Monday claimed that the entire country were happy with the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

DES50 RJ-BJP-POONIA Cong govt seems to have allowed criminals to loot rajasthan now: Poonia Jaipur: After looting the country, the Congress now appears to have allowed criminals to loot the state, BJP's Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia said on Monday. DES14 RJ-CM-LD AERIAL SURVEY Gehlot conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Kota, Jhalawar, Bundi and Dholpur districts, officials said.

DES8 RJ-GEHLOT Gehlot plays down law-&-order statement by Pilot Kota: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday played down the controversy triggered by remarks on law and order by his deputy Sachin Pilot, saying it was good that party people were raising such issues..

