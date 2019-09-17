Nitish Kumar greets PM Modi on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and BJP leaders on the occasion of his 69th birthday on Tuesday. The chief minister wished good health and long life to the prime minister on his birthday, an official release said.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai tweeted, "Your personality is a source of inspiration for all of us." As part of the celebrations, a photo exhibition on the prime minister's life will be inaugurated by the deputy chief minister at the state headquarters of the BJP here, party's media in-charge Pankaj Singh said. On the occasion, state Health Minister Mangal Pandey will inaugurate a health camp at the same venue, he said.

