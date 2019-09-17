Iran's leader Khamenei says U.S. policy of maximum pressure will fail

Iran will never hold talks with the United States and Washington's policy of maximum pressure on Tehran will fail, the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday, state TV reported.

"Iranian officials will never talk to America .... this is part of their (U.S.) policy to put pressure on Iran ... their policy of maximum pressure will fail," state TV quoted Khamenei as saying.

