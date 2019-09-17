International Development News
Slovak prime minister Pellegrini survives no-confidence vote

Reuters Bratislava
Updated: 17-09-2019 12:58 IST
Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini defeated a no-confidence vote on Tuesday as his government comes under pressure from revelations about the degree of influence of the main suspect in the 2018 murder of a journalist.

The murder of investigative reporter Jan Kuciak, who uncovered fraud cases involving politically connected businessmen, and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova shone a spotlight on corruption in Slovakia, sparking the biggest protests since the end of communism in 1989.

COUNTRY : Slovak Republic
