Slovak prime minister Pellegrini survives no-confidence vote

Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini defeated a no-confidence vote on Tuesday as his government comes under pressure from revelations about the degree of influence of the main suspect in the 2018 murder of a journalist.

The murder of investigative reporter Jan Kuciak, who uncovered fraud cases involving politically connected businessmen, and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova shone a spotlight on corruption in Slovakia, sparking the biggest protests since the end of communism in 1989.

