Pictorial biography to chronicle Modi’s journey

A pictorial book traces the journey of Narendra Modi from his days as a young boy from Vadnagar in Gujarat to New Delhi's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg as the 14th prime minister of India. “Turbulence & Triumph: The Modi Years”, jointly authored by Rahul Agarwal and Bharathi S Pradhan, is replete with anecdotes from family, friends, colleagues, associates, testimonials of leaders from India and the world across party lines, publisher Om Books announced Tuesday.

The book, expected to hit stores next month, also has photographs sourced from public and private archives. The publisher said the book is a definitive portrait of the prime minister in a documentary-style visual narrative.

“The politician, the leader, the orator and the ascetic committed to the idea of a new India, has been composed into a single frame by the authors for a comprehensive experience of a leader who makes compelling political history,” it said. A number of books have been written on Modi, who turned 69 on Tuesday.

He has also authored a few books, including a hand guide for students and a collection of poetry.

