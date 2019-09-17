Beyond a point, don't 'worry' too much on what people will say on Kashmir: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said there was no need to "worry" too much beyond a point about what people will say on Kashmir, asserting that India's position on its internal issues has prevailed and will prevail. Addressing a press conference on the first 100 days of the Modi 2.0 government, the minister also asserted that there is a complete predictability of India's position since 1972.

"Beyond a point, don't worry too much about what people will say on Kashmir. There is a complete predictability about my position. My position has been clear since 1972 and my position is not going to change. At the end of the day, it is my issue. On my issue, my position has prevailed and will prevail," the external affairs minister said. He was replying to questions on Pakistan's attempt to internationalise the Kashmir issue and concerns expressed by some foreign leaders on human rights condition in Kashmir.

He also emphasised that countries develop a reputation, Jaishankar recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in Afghanistan about "information technology" vs "international terrorism'' and how IT has two different meanings, in a reference to India, which is known for its IT professional, and Pakistan.

