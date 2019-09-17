International Development News
Spain's Iglesias insists on coalition deal, seeks delay on decision

Reuters Madrid
Updated: 17-09-2019 17:34 IST
Spain's far-left Unidas Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias on Tuesday reaffirmed that he would only support Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez's bid to be confirmed as prime minister if he agrees to a coalition government, making a repeat election more likely.

Speaking at a news conference, Iglesias also said it would be "reasonable" for King Felipe VI to give more time to talks ahead of a deadline next Monday.

The Socialists have repeatedly rejected agreeing with a coalition government with Podemos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Spain
