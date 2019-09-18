Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Zambrano released from custody

The vice president of Venezuela's opposition-controlled congress, Edgar Zambrano, was released from state custody on Tuesday, four months after being arrested on treason charges, an ally of President Nicolas Maduro and an opposition lawmaker said.

Francisco Torrealba, a member of the Maduro-friendly Constituent Assembly, sent Reuters a photograph of Zambrano with his family. Timoteo Zambrano, an opposition lawmaker and no relation to Edgar, posted a video on Twitter of Edgar Zambrano speaking outside the military base where he had been held.

