VP Naidu advises ministry to expedite setting up of NIOT research facility in AP

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has advised the Union Minister for Science and Technology, Shri Harsh Vardhan to expedite the setting up of a new research facility of National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) at Thupilipallam village in Nellore District of Andhra Pradesh.

The Vice President, while enquiring about the development projects in Andhra Pradesh, noted that the process for setting up the research facility was moving at snail's pace due to legal hurdles. He immediately spoke to the Union Minister, Shri Harsh Vardhan.

Subsequently, the Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr. M. Rajeevan and the Advisor, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr. M.P. Wakdikar called on the Vice President and briefed him on the status of the project, here today.

The officials informed the Vice President that while 97.37 acres was acquired for the proposed facility, the process got delayed due to litigation pertaining to a portion of the land. The Vice President also spoke to the Collector, Nellore District and asked him to have the legal issues resolved at the earliest. He also wanted the Ministry of Earth Sciences to quicken the process for establishing the facility.

The foundation stone for the Rs.250 crore state-of-the-art seafront facility was laid on April 25, 2016, by Shri Harsh Vardhan as the Union Minister for Science and Technology in the presence of Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu when he was the Union Minister for Urban Development and the then Chief Minister, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The proposed facility envisages real-time prototype testing, calibration, trials and demonstration of ocean technological activities at sea, development of prototype systems, validation of indigenously developed marine systems in the ocean, including the establishment of laboratory and testing facilities on the seashore.

A long-term master plan has also been prepared considering the long-term development of test facilities.

(With Inputs from PIB)