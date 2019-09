Iran's retaliation to any military attack will not be "limited to its source," Tehran said in an official note to Washington, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

"In an official note to the United States via Swiss embassy, Iran has reiterated that it was not behind attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities and it has warned that any move by America against Iran will get immediate reaction," ISNA reported.

Also Read: Iran oil tanker pursued by US turns off tracker near Syria

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)