Furore in SDMC House over PTM poster; Oppn cries 'protocol violation'

The Opposition AAP in the BJP-led SDMC House on Wednesday raised the issue of a public poster depicting the mayor's image on third position after party leaders alleged that it was a "protocol violation", leading to furore. AAP councillor Kishanwati and alderman Suraj Prakash Jhinghala also alleged that the step was driven by "casteist mindset".

South Delhi Mayor Sunita said she has taken cognisance of the matter. The poster was put in an area in the south zone of the SDMC for a parents teachers (PTM) meet on July 28.

As Aam Aadmi Party members raised the issue, waving a copy of the poster, members of the Opposition Congress joined the protesting colleagues from the AAP, and they both demanded that an apology be tendered. "Madam mayor your image on the poster has been relegated to third position. You are the mayor of not one party but entire Delhi, you are the first citizen of the area. This poster is a violation of protocol," Jhinghala said.

"The mayor belongs to the SC community, and so many councillors belong to that community. This poster shows the poor mentality of the people who got this poster made," Kishanwati alleged. Mayor Sunita said she has taken cognisance of the issue and will get the matter probed.

"However, it is unfair to give this issue a caste colour and level sweeping allegations on the BJP. If there was a discrimination, I wouldn't have been sitting here," the mayor said. The House witnessed heated exchanges between the members of the ruling BJP and the opposition members.

Leader of the Congress in the SDMC, Abhishekh Dutt, also demanded that an apology be tendered as it was a "violation of protocol". SDMC councillor and chairperson of the corporation's education committee Nandini Sharma later made a statement in the House, saying, "I do not know the full issue, but as the chairperson of the education committee, I apologise for this episode." PTI KND BUN AQS

AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)