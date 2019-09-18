U.S. Asia official welcomes news of Hong Kong dialogue

David Stilwell, the U.S. State Department's top official for East Asia, said on Wednesday he welcomed news that Hong Kong's leader would hold open dialogue with the city's residents. "It does give them both a voice that they asked for and the option to execute their choice of government," Stilwell told a U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.

"I do think a dialogue, especially an open dialogue will have the desire effect," he said. Hong Kong's leader, Carrie Lam, said on Tuesday she and her team would begin dialogue sessions with the community next week, while reiterating that the violence that has roiled the city over three months of protests must end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)