BJP, Shiv Sena have nothing to show to people of Maha: Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday alleged ruling BJP and its ally Shiv Sena want the coming Maharashtra assembly elections to be fought on "communal angle" as they have 'failed' in employment generation and stopping job losses. He was replying to a question from reporters here about the reported comments of Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray that the NDA government would take steps to build a Ram temple at Ayodhya soon.

"They (BJP, Shiv Sena) have failed in providing empoyment to the youth of this country, they have failed in stopping laying off employees in thousands, that's why they want these Maharashtra elections to be fought with a communal angle," he said. Owaisi also hit out at the Shiv Sena leader for "making comments" on the Ayodhya issue when the matter was before the Supreme Court.

"Who is he, how does he know that the judgment is going to come in his favor? What is it that he knows and we don't know? What is that the NDA and BJP knows, the nation does not know," the Hyderabad MP asked. The Hyderabad-based AIMIM made its debut in the Maharashtra Assembly in the last assembly elections winning the Aurangabad Central and Byculla seats, defeating Shiv Sena and BJP nominees respectively.

MIM had then fielded 24 candidates in the poll for the 288-member assembly. The party has already announced some candidates for the coming polls in Maharashtra.

