Take action against Shiv Sena vandals, AAP tells Fadnavis

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday slammed the Shiv Sena over its corporators ransacking the Mayor's office in the BJP-ruled Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in neighboring Thane district in Maharashtra. The party asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take stern action against the offenders and said the incident reflects poorly on the law and order situation in the BJP- Sena-ruled state.

Shiv Sena corporators on Tuesday vandalised the office of the Mira Bhayandar Mayor following a clash with their counterparts from the BJP. Sena corporators became angry after Mayor Dimple Mehta, who belonged to the BJP, apparently refused to discuss their demand in the standing committee meeting for an art gallery for Sena founder the late Bal Thackeray.

"Shiv Sena's office-bearers and municipal councillors participated in the vandalism and shot videos, tom-tomming it as a badge of honour and took credit for their accomplishment which speaks volumes of the law and order situation in the rest of the state," the APP said in a statement. The party took a swipe at Fadnavis, who also handles the home portfolio, saying he is "too busy" on his yatra to have time for prioritising real issues of governance.

"There is no place for violence in a constitutional democracy. The Shiv Sena is a party of goons as is exemplified by this attack. It is being alleged that the police were mute spectators," the statement said. The AAP demanded exemplary action under law against the accused..

