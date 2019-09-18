Iran says Trump escalating economic war on ordinary Iranians - Tweet

Iran said on Wednesday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of escalating economic pressure on ordinary Iranians by ordering a major increase in sanctions on the Islamic republic, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

"Escalating US economic WAR on Iranians, ⁦‪@realDonaldTrump⁩ ordered SoT "to substantially increase sanctions against the COUNTRY of Iran! ‎It's an admission that the US is DELIBERATELY targeting ordinary citizens: ⁦‪#EconomicTerrorism⁩, illegal & inhuman. ‎ُStop war & terror. ⁦‪#Security4All⁩," Zarif tweeted.

