Trump, UK PM discuss 'united diplomatic response' to Saudi attack

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke Wednesday of a "united diplomatic response" to the attack on Saudi oil installations, Downing Street said without mentioning a military option.

"They condemned the attacks and discussed the need for a united diplomatic response from international partners. They also spoke about Iran and agreed that they must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon," the British leader's office said in a statement.

