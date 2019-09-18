International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Trump, UK PM discuss 'united diplomatic response' to Saudi attack

PTI Washington DC
Updated: 18-09-2019 23:24 IST
Trump, UK PM discuss 'united diplomatic response' to Saudi attack

US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke Wednesday of a "united diplomatic response" to the attack on Saudi oil installations, Downing Street said without mentioning a military option.

"They condemned the attacks and discussed the need for a united diplomatic response from international partners. They also spoke about Iran and agreed that they must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon," the British leader's office said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019