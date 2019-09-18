Pawar slams CM for not staying put in flood-hit region

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for not camping in flood-ravaged western Maharashtra and ensuring relief operations were carried out properly. Pawar was speaking at a meeting of party workers here.

The NCP chief said he stayed in flood-hit areas of Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli districts last month. "Great devastation was caused there....I checked with officials whether the chief minister had visited the place, they said he visited Sangli for half an hour and the next day carried out an aerial survey.

"Hundreds of villages faced devastation, but he carried out an aerial survey," Pawar added. Recalling the 1993 earthquake in Latur district, Pawar said he had stayed put in the area then and ensured proper relief work.

"You use power for this purpose (to give relief to people)....And not for flying in the air," he said.

