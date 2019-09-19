We have to hug each Kashmiri, create new paradise: Modi

Blaming the Congress for the plight of Kashmiris for decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for "hugging each Kashmiri and creating a "new paradise" in the valley. Launching the BJP's poll campaign for the next month's Maharashtra Assembly elections, Modi said a lot of efforts are being made from across the border to foment violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have to create a new paradise (in Kashmir)... hug each Kashmiri," he said. The decision to revoke provisions under Article 370 was a decision for the unity of India, Modi said.

"A lot of efforts are being taken from across the border to spread unrest and disbelief and foment violence in Jammu and Kashmir," he said. Addressing the concluding rally of the 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' undertaken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Modi also appeared taking potshots at ally Shiv Sena over its remarks on Ram temple issue.

He did not name the Sena or any of its leaders, but his terming those speaking on a sub-judice matter 'loudmouths' led to speculation that his barb was aimed at the BJP's junior alliance partner. Modi said the Supreme Court is hearing the Ram Mandir case and asked "some loudmouths" to refrain from making statements on the issue.

"I am amazed at the 'bayan bahadurs and badbole' (loudmouths) on the Ram Mandir issue. Every one in the country respects the Supreme Court. The apex court is hearing the case. I want to tell these people with folded hands to have faith in the judicial system," Modi said at the rally. Shiv Sena has been demanding construction of the Ram temple and asking the Modi government to take steps in that direction like it did on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday demanded that the Centre take a "courageous decision" to bring in a law to build a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Accusing the UPA government of not being serious on national security, Modi said the Congress-led regime had in 2009 ignored the demand of 1.86 lakh bullet proof jackets for security personnel.

In the BJP-led regime, not only have the requirements of our forces been met but bulletproof jackets made in India are now being exported to 100 countries, Modi said. "Today, we are manufacturing our own bulletproof jackets and these jackets made in India are now being exported to over 100 countries," he said.

The attitude of the previous (Congress-led) government was never good when it came to security preparedness and this has to be remembered again and again, Modi said. "In 2009, a demand for 1.86 lakh bulletproof jackets was made. Till 2014, our jawans were fighting on the borders without bulletproof jackets. The Congress government, backed by the NCP, never paid attention to this demand. But when the BJP-led NDA came to power, we revived the process and made sure that the jackets are manufactured in India," he said.

Donning headgear presented by a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, Modi also targeted NCP chief Sharad Pawar over the latter's remarks on Pakistan. Modi also said the state suffered due to political instability in the past and lauded Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for providing a "stable government" in the last five years, despite BJP not having a complete majority on its own.

Instead of supporting the government on the Article 370 decision taken in national interest, opposition leaders are making comments for their selfish political interests, Modi said. "I can understand the confusion of the Congress. But Sharad Pawar? I feel bad when an experienced leader like him makes wrong statements for votes. He said he likes the neighbouring country. But every one knows where the terror factory is," Modi said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)