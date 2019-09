Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says: * HE WILL CONTINUE HIS CAMPAIGN

* HE DIDN'T RECOGNIZE HOW HURTFUL HIS BLACKFACE BEHAVIOR WAS * HE IS WARY OF BEING DEFINITIVE ABOUT HOW MANY TIMES HE BLACKED HIS FACE

Also Read: Justin Trudeau campaign hit with 'brownface' photo

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)